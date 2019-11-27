GRAY, Ga. — During Thanksgiving week, when most teams are preparing for a good meal, the 11-1 Jones County Greyhounds are gearing up for their next opponent, the 11-1 Griffin Bears.

"This is the first home game in the third round for Jones County at Greyhound field in ever. We're excited about a lot of things, and playing in the quarterfinals is huge," said head coach Mike Chastain.

The Greyhounds have been in the quarterfinals three times in the last eight years, but Jones County is still searching for their first semifinal appearance.

With school off for the holidays, the Greyhounds have flipped the script on their schedule, hitting practice in the chilly hours of the morning.

"You still have the whole day so the kids can have somewhat of a week off as well," Chastain said. "We still get done everything we'd do in a normal day."

Senior receiver and two-time Macon Touchdown Club Player of the Week Jontavis Robertson doesn't mind the early days as long as it means being one of four teams remaining next week.

"It takes a lot of hard work to do this. I'm happy we're in the third round, and I pray we go to a fourth and a championship," Robertson said.

He knows the team just has to remain consistent and do what has worked up until now.

"Play hard, keep doing what we're doing to get here. Play balls to the wall, 4 to 6, A to B, stuff like that," Robertson said of the team mindset.

Friday night will be a chance to take the program to historic new heights.

