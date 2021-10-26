Jones County softball looks to defend state title in Columbus

The Lady Hounds will open their title defense against Blessed Trinity on Thursday at the 2021 GHSA Class 5A State Tournament in Columbus.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — As many as five softball programs from Central Georgia are heading to Columbus this week for the 2021 GHSA State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament.

Tripp Burt's Jones County Greyhounds are one of them, as the team looks to repeat their state championship in class 5A from a year ago.

“Going in your goal always is to win," Head Coach Burt said. "So you know, thing is you can’t put too much pressure on yourself just because of what happened last yea.r"

The Hounds are headed in the right direction, after earning their first region championship since 2010.

Despite fierce competition against Northgate and Walnut Grove, the Jones County has yet to drop a game through two playoff series. All of it has the Lady Hounds ready for anything that may be thrown their way -- and that's exactly what they'll need to be prepared for in Columbus.

"Going to Columbus is not easy," senior pitcher Destin Howard said. "You play the most competition that you’ll play throughout the entire season. So I think playing teams like Northgate and Walnut Grove really prepared us for what this upcoming week is about to look like."

Tattnall, Crawford County, ACE Charter, and West Laurens will all also be making the trip west to participate in the state tournament.