Jones County softball star signs with University of Georgia

Pitcher Destin Howard was a 4-year starter and lead student

MACON, Georgia — A star Jones County softball player will be taking her talents to Athens to wear the Red-and-Black.

Wednesday afternoon, Jones County High School Pitcher Destin Howard signed with the University of Georgia. Howard was a four-year starter for the Lady Greyhounds.

This past season, she posted a 14-1 record in games she pitched, and finished her career with more than 500 career strikeouts.

During her four years, the Lady Greyhounds won a region championship and a state championship. Howard said Georgia is getting a dedicated player and a great teammate.

"They're getting a hardworking player, but also one that's caring and loving," Howard said. "I'm always going to be there for my teammates, no matter what. Even if I'm up and they're down, like I'm just going to be there for them, and I feel like they're getting a good athlete."