Jones County's Terrance Gore joins Braves for playoffs

The Braves added the speedy outfielder to their playoff roster Friday

When the Atlanta Braves enter the postseason Friday, they'll have a veteran Central Georgia player along to help.

He is Jones County's Terrance Gore, who was added to their postseason roster Friday.

Gore is an outfielder, but used primarily as a pinch runner who rarely hits or plays in the field. The Braves note that in nine career playoff games, he has zero hits, but five steals and three runs.

He has spent parts of the last seven season in the major leagues, with the Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He won a World Series ring in his rookie season, 2014, with the Royals.

Gore signed a minor league contract with the Braves last winter and played with their AAA Gwinnett team this summer.

He has not appeared with the major-league Braves this year.