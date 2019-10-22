STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern announced the apparent death of a football player, 18-year-old Jordan Wiggins, late Monday night.

The school said in a brief statement posted to Twitter that, "The Georgia Southern Athletics Department has received a report of the death of student-athlete Jordan Wiggins."

"Our thoughts are with the student's family, friends and classmates," the statement added. "We will provide further information when it becomes available."

Wiggins was a freshman offensive lineman from Tallahassee, where he starred at Godby High School. He had yet to play in a game for Georgia Southern this season.

The Georgia Southern radio network also reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, "Heartbreaking news tonight from Eagle Nation with the passing of Freshman O-Lineman Jordan Wiggins. From our entire crew, our thoughts and condolences go out to Jordan's family and the Eagle Football family."

According to his Georgia Southern athletics bio, Wiggins was majoring in electrical engineering.

MORE HEADLINES

Newly released college rankings name top-10 schools in Georgia

Author's speech canceled after Georgia university's students burn book

Georgia university system agrees to cover transgender healthcare