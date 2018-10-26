Anna Hightower is a busy senior, but doesn't let that stop her from doing the thing she loves -- sports broadcasting.

“ I knew at a young age, I knew that I wanted to go into sports broadcasting of some sort because that is just the coolest job is to be able to talk about sports all the time," Anna Hightower said.

Anna Hightower knows exactly what she wants to do when she graduates from Mary Persons. In fact, she’s living it out right now on her own. Anna serves as the Mary Persons sports reporter, interviewing players and coaches every week.

“Sports is a big thing here at Mary Persons, and he is very receptive. He thinks it’s a great job to highlight our athletes, so it is kind of a win-win for both of us, and I get to practice and his players get to be showcased," Hightower said.

Anna actually initiated having a sports broadcasting program at MP, and in her sophomore year two years ago, a class was created. She spent just one year in the course where she learned the basic techniques of lighting, audio, and how to operate a camera. But the fun stuff, video editing, and conducting interviews, she taught herself through trial and error, and YouTube!

“I watched so many videos of professional sports broadcasters and how they carry themselves, and how they word their questions so that my questions could sound similar to theirs as I can," Hightower said.

Now as a senior, she’s applying for colleges, juggling duel enrollment and several extracurricular activities but she still makes the time to master her craft.

“I also knew that I wanted to be able to have experience so that when I get into college this is what I have already done, and so kind of just wanting to be proactive in my career and get as much experience as I can," Hightower said.

Her career is already taking off, and you won’t have wait long or look far to see her next report.

