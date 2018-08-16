You've heard the saying, "It's not how you start, it's how you finish."

"Win is our main goal, right? At the end of the day, our team wants to win," defensive backs coach Laron Scott said.

But the Howard Huskies believe how you start cannot be overlooked.

The Huskies are hyped. They start every practice the same -- in the weight room bouncing around and then hit the field ready to fly, and the hype doesn't die.

It's a tradition the team started last year, adding a new routine to their warmups, but now Scott has added his own flair to how the Huskies warm up.

"It really sets the mind tone for the guys before the practice starts -- we always want to come out and have a good energetic practice and the the first part of it," Scott said. "Going ahead to get the energy, and get the guys warmed up to feel the energy from the coaches, and that energy kind of goes toward the guys."

Scott is a product from Warner Robins High and played college football for Georgia Southern. He also spent two years in the NFL, and now he's brought back some tricks he's learned along the way.

"They get to do a little, 'Yeah!' You know, something that you see on TV, and other people do that. It really brings a lot of energy to get those guys in a really good mood," Scott said.

And Scott has no problem being the hype man.

"Like I said, every day at practice, we want to fly around, so the only way to do that is to have the guys ready, loose and out there running," Scott said.

