In 2012, the Mercer women's basketball team won only seven games.

Since then, they've grabbed six straight winning seasons and slammed in a few historic firsts this past season, which include winning their first SOCON Championship and a spot in the NCAA tournament.

The turnaround and success is credited to the team, but having players like shooting guard Kahlia Lawrence and point guard Sydni Means the last four years was imperative to the transformation of women's basketball at Mercer.

Lawrence, a product from Kendrick High School in Columbus, made her mark from the start.

"When I won freshman of the year, I was like, 'Wow. I didn't come expecting to do all that. I came to help my team out and do the best that I can do,'" Lawrence said.

Little did she know, she was just scratching the surface.

The next year, she scorched the Southern Conference winning Player of the Year honors, and kept winning.

She claimed the league honors for two more years to become the first ever to three-peat in conference history.

"To continue to win things and be recognized as an individual is great, but everyone knows I love the team awards the most though because winning as a team, winning is what it's all about," Lawrence said.

Lawrence attributes the success to her teammates, and one particular teammate helped lead the charge -- the floor general Sydni Means.

The point guard came to Mercer from Greater Atlanta Christian, where the two actually played against each other a couple of times in the GHSA State playoffs.

The dynamic duo never guessed their paths would intersect at Mercer.

"I didn't really know anything. I just knew that I wanted to come in and help make a difference and help where I could, and thankfully we did that a couple of years later," Means said.

And they did.

The Bears won three straight regular season SoCon titles, set program records this past season rattling off a 27-game winning streak and recording a 30-win season.

Together, the duo shined -- Sydni finished 2nd all time in career assists, while Kahlia finished as one of the top three scorers in school history.

And it wasn't just the record books they rewrote.

"I mean we literally had games where it was just our parents in the stands, so to see where we were this year, like that UGA game, was crazy and it was an away game," Means said.

Her teammate agreed.

"It was great to watch not just us as our program grew, but the support for our program to watch the stands fill up and watch people realize that we are great you know, and we could do great things," Lawrence said. "We don't have to be able to dunk the ball to bring excitement into people's lives and entertain them."

The two just graduated from Mercer and the WNBA will take Kahlia on a solo path, as she was drafted in the 2nd round becoming just the 2nd Mercer women's basketball player ever drafted.

But Sydni plans to cheer from afar and up close.

"Man, I've already looked up tickets... It's like $250 round trip and so I am going to start saving my coins to see when is the best way and time to get to Las Vegas," Means said.

The two entered together.

"I did want to come and make my mark here and I think that I have done that," Means said.

And now they are leaving together.

"Honestly, at some point, I know I am going to sit down and think about it and be like -- I came here as this 18-year-old kid and now I am going to leave with an incredible mark on this whole university," Lawrence said. "It's just crazy to think that someone like me was able to do that."

