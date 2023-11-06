The former Westside Seminole and current Denver Broncos safety is heading into his 13th season in the NFL.

MACON, Ga. — It’s always special when local legends return home, and Saturday morning was no exception.

"Man, it feels great to be able to come back here to do something like this and to be accepted," former Westside Seminole and current Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson said.

Being accepted is one thing, but being loved like Jackson is in his hometown is something totally different.

Jackson, the Macon native who went on to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide before being selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, is gearing up for his thirteenth season in the NFL.

But before heading back to Denver to get training camp started with the Broncos next month, Jackson yet again hosted his youth football camp on Saturday morning at Bibb County's Ed Defore Sports Complex.

Campers of all ages ran routes and participated in skills competitions, free of charge, all while getting to work out with some of the best players in the league.

Safeties P.J. Locke and Caden Sterns, along with cornerback Patrick Surtain II were just a few of the Broncos who Kareem brought back with him to his hometown for the day.

Jackson was never happier to again give back to the city that raised him.