Georgia's Kelley O'Hara one of first three players revealed for US Women's World Cup team

Three members of the U,S. Women's National Team headed to Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 World Cup.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — One of Georgia's favorite athletes, coming off a star turn at the Women's World Cup four years ago, is headed back with the U.S. Women's National Team for the 2023 tournament.

O'Hara, from Fayetteville, was one of the stalwarts of the World Cup winning U.S. team in France in 2019. It was her second World Cup victory with the U.S. team, and she was a starter in all of the team's knockout matches (several regular starters were given matches off earlier in the tournament as the team cruised through group play.)

On Wednesday, the TODAY Show revealed O'Hara and two others - Lynn Williams and Kristie Mewis - as the first three players revealed for the 2023 U.S. team.

This will be O'Hara's fourth trip to the World Cup.

"Honestly, it felt like I was getting called for the first time to go to a World Cup," O'Hara told TODAY of getting the call. "This is my fourth one, but yeah, when I got the news I honestly broke out in tears, I was that excited."

Congratulations are in order for Lynn Williams, Kristie Mewis, and Kelley O’Hara!



"Honestly, it felt like I was getting called for the first time to go to a World Cup," O'Hara said. This is the first World Cup for Mewis and Williams. https://t.co/OGfUUFFH00 pic.twitter.com/mJRi8cVF58 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2023

The world Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand this year, with the tournament kicking off on July 20.

It still remains to be seen if the other Georgia women who were along for the ride in 2019 - Morgan Brian and Emily Sonnett - will be selected to the U.S. Women's National team by coach Vlatko Andonovski.