Alabama assistant to become next Kennesaw State basketball head coach: reports

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State has found their next head basketball coach, according to reports from Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

The team is expected to hire Alabama assistant coach Antoine Pettway to be their new head coach, a move that would come after now ex-head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim took the head coaching job at the University of South Florida.

Pettway has been with Alabama as an assistant coach for a total 12 seasons, and has been on staff since 2009. He has developed a reputation of being a strong over the years, as 247Sports has listed Pettway as the No. 8 recruiter in the nation for the 2021 class and No. 1 for the 2019 class.

This is now the third Alabama assistant to leave for a head coaching job this offseason alone. Other coaches have gone to both Arkansas State and Georgia Southern.