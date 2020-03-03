MACON, Ga. — The Macon Touchdown Club held their annual spring jamboree Monday night giving out awards to very deserving athletes. Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart made an appearance, delivered a speech, and answered questions.
Here's the full list of award winners:
OrthoGeorgia Co-Back of the Year: Jaylon Barden, Westside High School
OrthoGeorgia Co-Back of the Year: Dexter Williams, Mount de Sales Academy
OrthoGeorgia/Bill Turner Lineman of the Year: Jerome Denson, Southwest High School
OrthoGeorgia Special Teams Player of the Year: Elizabeth Rodenroth, Howard High School
Marvin Davis Co-Coach of the Year: Mike Chastain, Jones County High School
Marvin Davis Co-Coach of the Year: Keith Hatcher, Mount de Sales Academy
Bobby Gene Sanders Scholarship Award Winners:
Wesley Allen - Tatnall Square Academy
Harrison Bonfim - First Presbyterian Day School
William Deal - Stratford Academy
Conner Gilbert - Mount de Sales Academy
Britton Jones - Jones County High School
Christian A. Lane - Central High School
Kieran MacKinnon - Stratford Academy
Macon Touchdown Super Seven:
David Daniel - Woodstock High School
Terrence Ferguson - Peach County High School
Shawn Hardy - Camden County High School
Amarius Mims - Bleckley County High School
Micah Morris - Camden County High School
Zamon Ross - Schley County High School
Brock Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian High School
Bobby Pope State Coach of the Year - Jeff Ratliff, Gatewood School
