MACON, Ga. — The Macon Touchdown Club held their annual spring jamboree Monday night giving out awards to very deserving athletes. Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart made an appearance, delivered a speech, and answered questions.

Here's the full list of award winners:

OrthoGeorgia Co-Back of the Year: Jaylon Barden, Westside High School

OrthoGeorgia Co-Back of the Year: Dexter Williams, Mount de Sales Academy

OrthoGeorgia/Bill Turner Lineman of the Year: Jerome Denson, Southwest High School

OrthoGeorgia Special Teams Player of the Year: Elizabeth Rodenroth, Howard High School

Marvin Davis Co-Coach of the Year: Mike Chastain, Jones County High School

Marvin Davis Co-Coach of the Year: Keith Hatcher, Mount de Sales Academy

Bobby Gene Sanders Scholarship Award Winners:

Wesley Allen - Tatnall Square Academy

Harrison Bonfim - First Presbyterian Day School

William Deal - Stratford Academy

Conner Gilbert - Mount de Sales Academy

Britton Jones - Jones County High School

Christian A. Lane - Central High School

Kieran MacKinnon - Stratford Academy

Macon Touchdown Super Seven:

David Daniel - Woodstock High School

Terrence Ferguson - Peach County High School

Shawn Hardy - Camden County High School

Amarius Mims - Bleckley County High School

Micah Morris - Camden County High School

Zamon Ross - Schley County High School

Brock Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian High School

Bobby Pope State Coach of the Year - Jeff Ratliff, Gatewood School

