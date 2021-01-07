'He had a bright athletic future' | Kennesaw State football player killed in Florida

Ladarius Clardy was pronounced dead at the scene.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old Kennesaw State football player was killed and another person was injured after a shooting in Florida, according to deputies.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the scene, located off the intersection of Fairfield and Hollywood at 1 a.m. after receiving a “person shot” call.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found two people, one identified as 18-year-old Ladarius Clardy, with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Clardy was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He had a bright athletic history, he had a bright athletic future, but he was killed," said Sheriff Chip Simmons at at Thursday afternoon press conference.

Authorities confirmed the second victim, his 19-year-old passenger, whose name has not been released was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately available.

Simmons said more than 50 rounds of gunfire were fired at Clardy's car, a Black 2016 Honda, which was found in a wooded area.

Authorities haven't said whether the shooting happened where the car was found or elsewhere. However, during the investigation, authorities report finding multiple shell casings at the scene.

Deputies are now asking for the public's help in finding who pulled the trigger.

"If you look at your surveillance video and you see that car or any car chasing it, around it, near it — or if you just see that car alone, please give us a call," the chief said.

As of Thursday evening, no arrest have been made.

Condolences poured in from Kennesaw State University where the sophomore played as a quarterback.

"Kennesaw State has been made aware of this tragic incident. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the loved ones of Ladarius Clardy. We are committed to providing support and resources for our student-athletes and staff during this difficult time," a statement from the school said.

Kennesaw State's head Football Coach Brian Bohannon also released a statement saying Clardy is an excellent teammate.

"We are devastated and heartbroken over the death of Ladarius Clardy. Ladarius was an excellent teammate and left a mark on this program with his positive attitude. He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ladarius' family at this difficult time."