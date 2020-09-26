La-Lafayette edges Georgia Southern on 53-yard field goal

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Nate Snyder hit a 53-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette survived in a 20-18 Sun Belt Conference win over Georgia Southern. The Ragin’ Cajuns looked on the way to their first loss when Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts hit Khaleb Hood with a 28-yard touchdown pass and Dalton Anderson with a 2-point conversion with 54 seconds left to give the Eagles an 18-17 lead. Quarterback Levi Lewis completed three passes for 47 yards in the final drive to set up the field goal.