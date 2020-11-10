Late fumble helps Jacksonville State beat Mercer 34-28

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Nicario Harper’s 64-yard fumble return for a touchdown with about five minutes left helped Jacksonville State pull away from Mercer for a 34-28 victory. Trailing 27-21, Mercer’s Harrison Frost completed a pass to Andrew May, but Kolbi Fuqua forced May to fumble and Harper scoped it up and scored to put the Gamecocks ahead 34-21. Frost threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Dirrim with 51 seconds left but the Gamecocks recovered the ensuing onside kick. It was the only home game for Jacksonville State during its four-game fall schedule, and the first game of Mercer’s three-game fall season.