Laurens County honors former NFL star Demaryius Thomas with skills camp for kids

The former West Laurens Raider and Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket passed away in December of 2021.

DUBLIN, Ga. — July 16 was proclaimed ‘Demaryius Thomas Day’ in Laurens County, and as such, community members pulled together to host a football skills clinic and seven-on-seven camp in honor of their late legend.

It's been more than six months since the community lost Thomas, and while “Bay-Bay” wasn't physically in attendance last weekend, his spirit still very much was.

“This would be his legacy,” Demaryius’s father Bobby said. “If he was here, he would actually be doing this right now.”



For Demaryius Thomas, “family” was always something much bigger than just his own.

Even long after leaving Central Georgia, making it to the NFL, and winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos, his forever goal remained: making sure no one kid in Laurens County was ever left behind.



“He would call us and FaceTime on the field so he could see the kids and the excitement in their faces and what was going on,” event organizer Teresa Holliday said. “He constantly stayed involved. And even in a time that he couldn't be here physically, he was mentally.”

Last week's skills camp at Southern Pines Regional Park was the first of many opportunities to keep that spirit and influence alive.



“Personal skills, life skills, and living skills,” event organizer Thomp Walker said. “We work with them every day, making sure that they have a chance.”



And with a chance comes the same kind of inspiration that “Bay-Bay” provided in his hometown for all those years.



“It kind of gives them that same courage to know that if he could do it, anybody should be able to do it,” Bobby Thomas said. “That's what he talked to the kids about when he had the camps here. We want to keep this going because there may be another Demaryius Thomas out here on the field.”



Or, maybe, just by being on the field, there already is.



“He's here, in every child that's out here on this field,” Holliday said. “Every one of these children are a Demaryius Thomas. There was something that caused them to be out here in this moment in time to use football as that entity, and that's exactly what it is. It's that entity to pull them in.”



The mark that Thomas left behind on Central Georgia can be summed up in just a couple of words: “one love.”

It's the same way he ended every text, email, and phone call, and it’s undoubtedly the same message that will be carried on for years to come in Laurens County.

“One love for me means the love is spread out from one,” Bobby Thomas said.

“That's what you see out here today, one love,” Walker said. “Black, white, whatever group of people, Demaryius loved them all.”

“When he left to go on and live with the Lord, it dawned on me why he would always say that,” Holliday said. “We are one in this world together.”

The Legacy 88 Foundation is committed to doing just that -- carrying on the legacy of #88. The foundation plans to hold mentoring sessions and additional camp days in the future. Participation is open to any child wishing to get active and play youth sports.

To get involved, contact Teresa Holliday at (478) 697-1323.