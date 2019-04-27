ATLANTA — ATLANTA (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox remains hospitalized after a stroke this month.

People familiar with the situation say the former Atlanta Braves skipper has resumed walking and has regained feeling in his right side since he fell ill on April 3. But the people say Cox, 77, has yet to regain speech. The people spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because neither Cox nor the Braves have publicly disclosed details of his condition.

Current Braves manager Brian Snitker plans to visit Cox on Sunday and says "he's working so hard in his rehab."

Cox, who ranks fourth with 2,504 wins in 29 years as a manager, led the Braves to the 1995 World Series title and 14 straight division titles from 1991-2005.

"He's a fighter, and it's going to take a while," said Snitker, a former coach on Cox's staff.

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine, a Braves broadcaster, said it's not the same around the ballpark without Cox visiting the clubhouse on game days. Glavine played under Cox for much of his career.

"For a guy that's as feisty and fiery and as tough as he is, you hate to see him go through something this," Glavine said. "But at the same time those are the qualities that are probably going to pull him out of it and get him back to normal."

