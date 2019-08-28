Charles Reid, longtime Vidalia High School girls basketball coach passed away Tuesday afternoon.

Reid is a Hall of Fame coach and holds the Georgia state record with 881 wins in girls basketball.

He coached Vidalia for 47 years leading them to 11 region titles, and a runner-up finish in the state back in 2010.

He also coached softball for 16 years where he won a state championship.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home in Vidalia.

