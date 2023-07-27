Warner Robins little league team heading to the semi finals of the softball Southeast Regional Tournament

On day three, Georgia is looking to rebound after a loss to North Carolina. They took on West Virginia Wednesday.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Players of the Warner Robin Little League All Stars are representing Georgia in the Southeastern Regional tournaments, and after a loss on Tuesday, their game on Wednesday panned out much better for the players.

Wednesday, they took on players from West Virginia.

Early in the first with bases loaded for the home team, Cordtney Galoia hits directly to the pitcher for a would-be fielders choice, but there’s an error on the play, and in comes Abs Sisa to take the opening lead 1-0 and everyone is safe.

Next at bat for Georgia, Allie Hutto lines one to second but it’s mishandled and she would be safe plus two runs come in to score courtesy of Maddie Dubbert and Camilia English and the lead extends to 3-0 for Georgia.

Rylynn Ward completes the scoring in the opening frame with another RBI base hit in back-to-back games and it’s 4-0, Georgia.

And in the circle, Cordtney Galoia finishes with 8 strikeouts and a one-hitter in a complete game win.

After a loss on Monday, the game is night and day difference for the Warner Robins All-stars on the softball diamond. A proud day for Warner Robins American little league as they continue to represent the peach state.