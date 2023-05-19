Highly-touted Georgia high school football recruit announces commitment to Arkansas

Jadan Baugh, a 4-star out of Columbia High School, has narrowed his final six down to UGA, Georgia Tech, Florida, Arkansas, Louisville and South Carolina.

DECATUR, Ga. — One of Georgia's most premiere high school football recruits in the Class of 2024 announced Friday night he is taking his football talents to the University of Arkansas.

Jadan Baugh, a 4-star athlete out of Columbia High School in Decatur, received 19 total offers but narrowed his final six down to Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, Arkansas, Louisville and South Carolina, according to Rivals.

He announced his commitment on 11Alive.com and 11Alive+ at halftime of Columbia's scrimmage at Avondale Stadium Friday night around 7:45 p.m. You can watch the full commitment live here.

Standing at 6 foot 2 inches and weighing 197 pounds, Baugh is explosive on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball giving whichever university lands him the flexibility of having him settle into whichever role suits him best.

During Baugh's junior season in 2022 with Columbia, he caught 27 balls for 442 yards and five touchdowns as a wide receiver, while tacking on another 306 yards on the ground on just 15 carries (20.4 avg.) and three more scores out of the backfield, according to MaxPreps.

Defensively, he recorded 54 total tackles, with four of them for loss. He also had one interception, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles in 2022 playing both cornerback and safety, according to his stats on MaxPreps.

Baugh is ranked the 42nd player in the state of Georgia, while ranked 27th at his position as an athlete, based on the recruiting rankings on Rivals.