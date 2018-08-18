LOGANVILLE, Ga. -- The Grayson High School Rams. It’s a powerhouse football program in Loganville and our sister station, 11Alive TEAM 11 has covered several of their victorious seasons.

Now, there is talk on campus that some players walked out of practice to protest their coach, Christian Hunnicut.

Hallea Gibbs says she's friends with some of the players and said they were fed up with the conditions at practice.

"The football players protested not to go to practice because the coaches were going too hard on them at practice,” she said.

11Alive reached out the Grayson High School's athletic director who did not respond but Gwinnett County Schools did. A spokesperson said there was not a protest or walkout but that some players skipped practice on Wednesday in response to how practice is handled and the intensity of it.

They would not elaborate.

But, Gibbs said the student body is buzzing about how the students stood up for themselves. 11Alive was told that once the students brought their concerns to the coaches, they listened and made adjustments.

