Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL draft is barely one week away, and this year's class is loaded with potential franchise-altering quarterback talent at the top.
Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson have received most of the attention, but there are plenty of other potential big time contributors expected to go in the middle rounds, like Stanford's Tanner McKee or Fresno State's Jake Haner.
Damian Parson and Keith Sanchez of the Locked on NFL Draft each ranked the top ten quarterbacks in this year's class, agreeing on the top six names although not in the same order.
For more position group rankings, subscribe to the daily Locked on NFL draft podcast, free and available wherever you get your podcasts.
Damian Parson's Top Ten:
1. CJ Stroud - Ohio State
2. Bryce Young - Alabama
3. Anthony Richardson - Florida
4. Will Levis - Kentucky
5. Hendon Hooker - Tennessee
6. Jaren Hall - BYU
7. Tanner McKee - Stanford
8. Dorian Thompson-Robinson - UCLA
9. Stetson Bennett - Georgia
10. Jake Haner - Fresno State
Keith Sanchez's Top Ten:
1. Bryce Young - Alabama
2. CJ Stroud - Ohio State
3. Anthony Richardson - Florida
4. Will Levis - Kentucky
5. Hendon Hooker - Tennessee
6. Jaren Hall - BYU
7. Dorian Thompson-Robinson - UCLA
8. Clayton Tune - Houston
9. Tanner McKee - Stanford
10. Max Duggan - TCU
Tune into Wednesday's episode of the Locked On NFL Draft Podcast on YouTube or wherever you listen to podcasts to get their full takes on each list