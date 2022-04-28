'Definitely what I wanted': UGA star, Thomaston native Travon Walker #1 overall pick in NFL Draft

The former Upson Lee Knight was selected number one overall in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars

ATLANTA — Just a bird's-eye view from Truist Park where the Braves hosted the Chicago Cubs Thursday night was another group of fans gathering for a celebration involving the NFL Draft and Thomaston's own Travon Walker, formerly of the Georgia Bulldogs. Everybody was waiting to see who would go number one.

As if on cue, the intimate crowd of less than 100 close family and friends erupted with excitement for the former Upson Lee Knight as Travon was selected number one overall in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Then, about an hour after he was selected, the 6'5" hybrid linebacker/DE still taking his new status in, came to meet with his small group that he preferred over the large crowd and big Vegas lights.

"This is definitely what I wanted. I'm not too big on the media and cameras being all in my face. I had my family around me. I feel very comfortable and really want to just take this time and enjoy it with all my people. I'm very excited -- it's truly a blessing, something I've been waiting on since I was 7 years old," Walker said.

Now that his dream of playing in the NFL has come true, he has a message to the team who drafted him above everyone else.

"They are definitely getting a hard worker. I'm coming in to work hard and give it my all and help this team win a Super Bowl," said Walker.

When asked if he still checking on his teammates going off the draft board as well, Travon's answer was quick and to the point.

"Yes, sir. The boys are on the way -- believe that," he stated.

History was made with Travon Walker, but also with Bulldog Nation.

Travon's teammate Jordan Davis went number 13 in the first round to the Philadelphia Eagles and UGA linebacker Quay Walker was picked 22nd by the Green Bay Packers.