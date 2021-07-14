4 former Macon Bacon players selected in MLB Draft

All four members were a part of the 2020 Coastal Plains League championship team

MACON, Ga. — The MLB All-Star game was Tuesday evening and it's every baseball player's dream to one day be an all-star. You've got to make it to the league first and several former Macon Bacon players made the cut.

Four former Macon Bacon players were selected in Major League Baseball's first-year player's draft.

The highest pick was Fraser Ellard picked in the eighth round by the Chicago White Sox.

Matt Litwicki was picked in the 10th round by the Boston Red Sox. Jack Sinclair was selected in round 16 by the Washington Nationals and Josh Hood was also drafted by the Boston Red Sox in round 20.