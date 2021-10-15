We now know what's next for the Atlanta Braves in quest for World Series

Tickets are still available for the home games against the Dodgers.

ATLANTA — The Los Angeles Dodgers won Thursday night, so we now know It'll be a rematch between the Atlanta Braves and the pesky Dodgers.

The first game of the National League Championship Series will happen on Saturday at Truist Park.

The Braves took a 3-1 series lead last year in the NLCS against the same Dodgers, but ended up losing 4-3 in Game 7. They also faced one another in 2019 - and it, too, went the Dodgers way.

Tickets for the games in Atlanta remain available and start at $75.

The winner of this series will play in the World Series.

Series Schedule

Game 1, Saturday, at Atlanta, 8:07 p.m. (TBS); Game 2, Sunday, at Atlanta, 7:37 p.m. (TBS); Game 3, Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Los Angeles, TBD (TBS); Game 4, Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Los Angeles, TBD (TBS); x-Game 5, Thursday, Oct. 21, at Los Angeles, TBD (TBS); x-Game 6, Saturday, Oct. 23, at Atlanta, TBD (TBS); x-Game 7, Sunday, Oct. 24, at Atlanta, TBD (TBS).

x-if necessary.

Atlanta Braves

Record: 88-73

Playoff Entry: NL East champion

Manager: Brian Snitker (sixth season)

Projected Rotation: LHP Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA, 158 Ks in 165 2/3 IP), RHP Ian Anderson (9-5, 3.58, 124 Ks in 128 1/3 IP), RHP Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.34, 216 Ks in 185 2/3 IP), RHP Huascar Ynoa (4-6, 4.05) or LHP Drew Smyly (11-4, 4.48).

Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 106-56.

Playoff Entry: NL wild card.

Manager: Dave Roberts (sixth season).