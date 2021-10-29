Washington County Machine Shop honors Atlanta Braves with tomahawk on 80-foot tower

The Washington County Machine Shop is flying a chopping show of support with a giant tomahawk sitting atop an 80-foot tower.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Atlanta Braves fans in Central Georgia might have World Series watch parties Friday night or have tickets to one of the games this weekend, but if you're a spirited group of people in Washington County, you get to making something big to fly in the air.

Just off South Harris Street and about 142 miles from Truist Park sits the Washington County Machine Shop.

Owner Tony Veal says he is a Braves fan -- maybe not a fanatic -- but as the boss of this place, he's more than OK with flying a chopping show of support with a giant tomahawk sitting atop an 80-foot tower.

"That came along in the early '90s when the Braves were hot, and it's because of my brother Phil. He designed and built the tomahawk," said Veal.

The crew had to use some ingenuity. The first machine slicing through the air was Styrofoam and it broke, now the whole thing is aluminum, has its own motor, and even comes with lights so folks driving by can see it at night.

The tower it sits on is vintage, too. It's a radio tower -- they used it when folks would use two-way radios between the trucks. Now, we have cell phones, but they couldn't take the tower down.

"I was right out there with them, stood outside the whole time they put it up," said DeAnna Reid.

Reid is a Braves fanatic who works at the machine shop. She came to work decked out in Braves gear.

"This is my Halloween costume. I had no idea 13WMAZ was coming," Reid said.

She says the whole thing is a home run on social media.

"I sent it to everybody on Snapchat and it's awesome, and being that it is the one we did several years ago, that means a lot," she said about the tomahawk.

Tony's brother, who made the original piece of art, isn't around anymore, and if the Braves win, "We'll take it down when they get through," Veal said.

It's as simple as that, but they will also wait for the Boys of Summer to come around again to give them a chance to sky-write their spirit in the clouds.