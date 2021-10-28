PETA wants MLB, baseball fans to rename 'bullpen'

The animal rights organization says the term "mocks the misery of sensitive animals" and even suggested an interesting replacement term.

ATLANTA — PETA is targeting baseball this week in an effort to get the league and fans to change what they call the place where relief pitchers warm up.

For many, many years it has been referred to as the bullpen where relief pitchers and starting pitchers warm up prior to their outings.

"PETA is pitching a proposal to the baseball world: Strike out the word 'bullpen,' which references the holding area where terrified bulls are kept before slaughter, in favor of a more modern, animal-friendly term," the animal rights organization said in a release.

Now, you may be reading this nodding your head in agreement or you may more likely be rolling your eyes. But, wait until you hear PETA's suggestion for what to re-name the bullpen.

"Arm barn."

I mean, that's kind of awesome, right? PETA even changed their name on Twitter to "arm barn" as they try to get the movement going during baseball's World Series.

It's obviously not the first time PETA has taken on the sports world. For many years, the organization has shamed players who have worn fur. They have sought change for college football teams who use live mascots including the University of Texas and the University of Georgia. Recently, the organization even tried to get the Cleveland Indians to add a "veggie dog" mascot to its "Hot Dog Derby" where people dressed in hot dog costumes run around the field.

So it's not exactly surprising they're inserting themselves into this one. Although, I think it's fair to say it's a bit of a reach trying to change a term for a part of the field where pitchers warm up. With that said, I am in favor of the change if the "baseball world" so chooses, because "arm barn" rocks.

“Arm Barn” is a hilarious and therefore objectively superior name https://t.co/Iwmtruqf29 — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) October 28, 2021

The World Series is heading to Atlanta for the next three games after the Astros and Braves each won one game in Houston.