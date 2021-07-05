Atlanta Hawks shed interim label, name Nate McMillan head coach

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, McMillan’s new deal as Atlanta Hawks coach is for four years.

ATLANTA — After a magical season, the Atlanta Hawks announced Monday that Nate McMillan would become the permanent head coach.

Hawks president and general manager Travis Schlenk said an agreement was in place to shed the interim label after McMillan led the young team to the Eastern Conference Finals.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, McMillan’s new deal as Atlanta Hawks coach is for four years.

After a slow start, the Hawks fired Lloyd Pierce after less than three seasons with the team on March 1. That is when they named McMillan the interim coach.

This will be McMillan's fourth head-coaching gig. He previously coached the Seattle Supersonics, Portland Trailblazers and Indiana Pacers.