Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley is stepping away from football

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley announced Sunday he is stepping away from football to focus on his mental well-being.
In a tweet, Ridley wrote, "these past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I'd like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my well-being. This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future."
He also thanked his teammates, the Atlanta Falcons organization, fans, and his family and friends for all of their support.
Back in June, it was reported that Ridley had to have minor foot surgery, which made him miss some of the Falcons' practices before training camp.
On Sunday, the Falcons were defeated by the Carolina Panthers with a final score of 13-19.