Houston County native, UGA star Jake Fromm could make NFL start Sunday

Jake Fromm has been taking the number one reps with the Giants this week after a neck injury sidelined starter Daniel Jones.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — It has been an interesting couple of weeks for former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, who was traded from the Buffalo Bills to the New York Giants with an opportunity to possibly start this Sunday in his first NFL action as a pro.

“There's definitely some things I feel more comfortable with and definitely some things I feel less comfortable with,” says Fromm. “When it comes down to do it, we'll have a plan and something we both feel good with and try to execute as best as we can.”

The former Houston County quarterback and US Army All-American has been taking the number one reps with the Giants this week after a neck injury sidelined starter Daniel Jones. Then backup Mike Glennon has been dealing with concussion protocol all this week. Now, the Giants have not officially named Fromm as the starter this weekend, but it's still an exciting time for the Fromm family.

We spoke with Jake’s brother Dylan, who was also Jake's teammate and backup in high school.

The younger Fromm says, “It's kind of like déjà vu -- I remember like it was yesterday. I was in Sanford Stadium when Jacob Eason goes down with injury, and I was like, 'Oh, gosh, it's Jake's turn now.' He prepared himself them and I'm sure he's doing the same thing now, and I'm so excited to see what he does with it," Dylan said.