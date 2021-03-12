NFL fantasy football start or sit Week 13: Jalen Hurts, Michael Pittman, Antonio Gibson

LOS ANGELES — Week 13 is here in the NFL and it should be an exciting slate of games on Sunday as fantasy football owners around the country are making a late push to
On Friday's Locked On Fantasy Football podcast, host Vinnie Iyer gives his advice on players you should be starting or sitting in your lineups this week.
Start: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
Last start: 6.86 points
Week 13 matchup: at Jets
Start: Carson Wentz, QB, Colts
Last start: 20.54
Week 13 matchup: at Houston
Sit: Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
Last start: 16.40 points
Week 13 matchup: vs. Chargers
Start: Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington
Last start: 23.60 points
Week 13 matchup: at Raiders
Start: Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings
Last start: 10.80 points
Week 13 matchup: at Lions
Sit: David Montgomery, RB, Bears
Last start: 10.40 points
Week 13 matchup: vs. Cardinals
Start: Michael Pittman, WR, Colts
Last start: 9.6 points
Week 13 matchup: at Texans
Start: Mike Williams, WR, Chargers
Last start: 7.30 points
Week 13 matchup: at Bengals
Sit: Elijah Moore, WR, Jets
Last start: 9.3 points
Week 13 matchup: vs. Eagles
Sit: Kenny Golladay, WR, Giants
Last start: 8.00 points
Week 13 matchup: at Dolphins
Start: Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles
Last start: 1.00 points
Week 13 matchup: at Jets
Sit: Zach Ertz, TE, Cardinals
Last start: 28.80 points
Week 13 matchup: at Bears
Other players to start: Derek Carr, QB, Raiders; Taylor Heinecke, QB, Washington; Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders; Jamaal Williams, RB, Lions; Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers; Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams.
Other players to sit: Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants; Matt Breida, RB, Bills; Marvin Jones, WR, Jaguars; Russell Gage, WR, Falcons; Cole Kmet, TE, Bears.