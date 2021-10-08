Longtime Central Chargers football Coach Tom Simonton passes away

Simonton finished his career with 114 wins as head coach of the Chargers, one of only 54 coaches in GHSA history to win more than 100 games at state classification

MACON, Ga. — One of Central Georgia's football coaches that battled his teams on Football Friday Nights in the 1980s and 1990s is no longer with us.

Longtime Central Chargers Head Football Coach Tom Simonton, the winningest coach in program history has died.

Coach Simonton finished his career with 114 wins as head coach of the Chargers, one of only 54 coaches in GHSA state history to win more than 100 games at the state's highest classification.