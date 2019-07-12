ATLANTA — This afternoon’s SEC championship game between LSU and Georgia sets up a classic offense vs. defense matchup. 

The top-ranked Tigers are perfectly comfortable in an offensive shootout, while the fourth-ranked Bulldogs would prefer a defensive quagmire. 

LSU is the second-highest scoring football team in the country, putting up nearly 49 points a game. 

Georgia has posted three shutouts while surrendering an average of less than 11 points. In addition to the SEC title, the winner of today's game is sure to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. 

LSU vs. Georgia Score

LSU 7, Georgia 0 -- 9:09 left in 1st quarter

Updates:

4:26 p.m. -- LSU QB Joe Burrow takes the Tigers down the field and Ja'Marr Chase catches a long pass for a TD.

4:18 p.m. -- Despite some deep throws by Georgia QB Jake Fromm, Georgia punts to LSU without a score.

4:10 p.m. -- LSU wins the coin toss, elects to kick to UGA. That means LSU will receive the ball after the half.

Friday:

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talked about the game: 

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron talked his team's preps:

