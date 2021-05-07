Macon Bacon to allow full capacity at games in 2021

The Bacon will welcome a full crowd while maintaining many safety protocols from the previous summer

MACON, Ga. — Following the lead of a lot of other ball clubs around the state, the Macon Bacon announced they are allowing full capacity this summer, but that doesn't mean it will be a free for all, when it comes to safety.

The stadium will look different in terms of numbers than it did a year ago, but a lot of the ball park operations are going to stay the same.

"May 28th could not come soon enough. Our fans are ready, Bacon nation's ready and what's best about that is our players are ready. We're ready to go," said Brandon Raphael, team president for the Macon Bacon.

The Bacon will still limit personal contact as much as possible. All the payment systems will remain contactless, including the concession stand, team store and ticket lines..

Social distancing while in line for concessions and tickets will still be enforced in the ball park. Around the stadium are hand sanitizing stations for fans and employees to use.

"It's a matter of being smart about it. Moving to 100% is a step in the right direction, but more so it doesn't mean that we're changing the way that we do things," Raphael said.

Every seat in the stadium can be filled under the new rules. That means the person sitting next to you could be a family member or a complete stranger. The Bacon are not requiring, but are encouraging fans to wear their masks.