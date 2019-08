The Macon Bacon played their last home game of the regular season Friday night at Luther Williams Field and lost to their rivals 10-3.

The Bananas scored 4 runs in the third inning, and never looked back.

The Bacon will play the Bananas in the regular season finale on Saturday August 3rd in Savannah. The two teams will meet again in Savannah again on Sunday for the first game of the Coastal Plain League playoffs.