MACON, Ga. — Community members gathered for a "Macon Bacon 'Fan' Fest" on Saturday.

New industrial sized fans were showcased at the event.

The event also included a special presentation from the team as well as an announcement of new community partners.

The team store was open with new Bacon gear and gift cards and the event ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fans could select their seats for the 2020 season and get a free air high five from Kevin, Macon Bacon's mascot.

Season ticket holders were able to show up when the event started to get their tickets.

Fans were encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

