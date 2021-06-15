Macon Bacon hand Savannah Bananas their 1st loss this season

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Bacon hosted the Savannah Bananas in a doubleheader of the food fight at Historic Luther Williams Field on Tuesday.
Bananas were undefeated on the season at 11-0, trying to keep the streak going, but the Bacon were hoping to play the crispy spoiler.
Scores were tied 1-1 in the sixth inning and the Bacon pulled away after Keaton Anthony and Cam Scheler produced back-to-back RBI base hits.
Then, a bases loaded fielder's choice from the Bacon’s Aston Roy resulted in a Savannah error allowing two more runs to take a 5-1 lead, but there's trouble in the 8th inning when Savannah closes the gap to 5-4 after a wild pitch scores a visitors run and Drew Yniesta comes through with a two-RBI single.
But Macon’s Isaiah Magwood with back to back Ks to end the game.
The Bacon claimed their first win in the series this season and handed Savannah their first loss of the year, 5-4.