Macon Bacon hand Savannah Bananas their 1st loss this season

Bananas were undefeated on the season at 11-0, trying to keep the streak going, but the Bacon were hoping to play the crispy spoiler.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Bacon hosted the Savannah Bananas in a doubleheader of the food fight at Historic Luther Williams Field on Tuesday.

Scores were tied 1-1 in the sixth inning and the Bacon pulled away after Keaton Anthony and Cam Scheler produced back-to-back RBI base hits.

Then, a bases loaded fielder's choice from the Bacon’s Aston Roy resulted in a Savannah error allowing two more runs to take a 5-1 lead, but there's trouble in the 8th inning when Savannah closes the gap to 5-4 after a wild pitch scores a visitors run and Drew Yniesta comes through with a two-RBI single.

But Macon’s Isaiah Magwood with back to back Ks to end the game.