The Macon Bacon took down the Forest City Owls in a pitcher's duel 1-0 Tuesday evening at Luther Williams Field punching their ticket to the Petitt Cup Championship series.

The Bacon scored the only run of the game in the 2nd inning with a solo home run from Danny Harris.

Former Veterans Warhawk, Preston Sparks tossed a stellar game on the hill striking out 8 batters and giving up just three hits in 6.1 innings.

Up next the Bacon will take on the Morehead City Marlins in the best of three series with game 1 on Thursday at Luther Williams Field. Games two and 3 (if necessary) will be on the road Friday and Saturday.