MACON, Ga. — Thursday night's Macon Bacon home opener provided an opportunity for some Central Georgians to get out and have a little fun while social distancing.

"The death rate has gone down, and so if you follow the numbers, we are still getting better. There have been some more cases recently, but that has to be with more testing, so, yeah, I feel pretty safe being out here," said player Sam Joyce.

"It's an opportunity to get out, you know, and see some baseball -- been a big baseball fan my whole life," said Sam Pope

"We were really excited when we heard that the Bacon was going to open up soon. You know, that's the first sport we've seen in a while," said Joyce.

"The home opener sets the tone for the rest of the year, and so we're excited to show the folks in middle Georgia that's seeing it for the first time. For those that have seen it many times, they know what we're all about," said Brandon Raphael.

"I'm excited to see them play and hopefully we'll get a 'W' tonight," said Pope.

Thursday night's game was sold out, as is Saturday night's game, which features fireworks afterwards.

