Macon Bacon hosting annual job fair at Luther Williams Field Saturday

The Macon Bacon baseball team is looking to fill up to 150 positions for the summer

MACON, Georgia — If you're looking to bring home the Bacon this summer, your chance could happen Saturday.

The Macon Bacon baseball team will host its annual job fair from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The team looks to fill up to 150 part-time jobs this summer.

The jobs include concessions, ticketing, sales, and more.

Applications will be available at the gate at Luther Williams Field.

Senior Director of Operations Nick Green explains why people should come out and apply.

"You get to work outside at a baseball stadium," Green said. "It's a historic baseball field, second-oldest minor league ballpark in the country. We have a lot of fun. We try to take care of our employees as much as possible. It's just a pretty laid back environment. It pays reasonably well, but ultimately, we're a fun place to work for. We get along. Everybody's a team."