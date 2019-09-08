The Macon Bacon hosted their first-ever Coastal Plains League playoff game at Historic Luther Williams Field Thursday evening.

The Bacon, however, were shutout by the visiting Morehead City Marlins 3-0, and now face elimination.

The Marlins can claim the title with a win in game 2 on Saturday at home.

The “IF” game is scheduled for Sunday in North Carolina as well.

