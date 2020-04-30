MACON, Ga. — Macon Bacon President Brandon Raphael delivered the news just before midday that the Coastal Plains League and the Bacon will return to the diamond in July.

“We have 15 teams and owners that have been talking over the past month about, 'What are we going to do?'” explains Raphael. “'What’s the plans? How are we going to move forward?' So, unanimously, we voted and say that we wanted the season, but with a delayed start. Instead of starting May 29th, we pushed it back to July 1st.”

As part of the team’s revamped schedule, the Bacon propose to play 28 home games, including 14 Friday or Saturday night games, instead of the originally scheduled 25 games albeit in front of a reduced crowd to help enforce social distancing.

Raphael says, “Our capacity is going to go from 3,300 to 1,300 and insuring everyone will be sitting 6 feet apart. Now, we will still allow families to sit together, but the next ticket will have to sit about 3 seats away. Hospitality will also be altered to insure social distancing.“

An increased health and safety presence is to be expected to ensure this summer’s Macon Bacon baseball experience is a hit at Luther Williams Field.

“Work and staff are going to be wearing masks and gloves, according to current government guidelines,” says Raphael. “Beyond that, the way our food will be prepared and distributed will change. Restrooms will continue to be sanitized during the games and we will hire security to make sure people are following the social distancing guidelines.”

Raphael says because of the reduced seating to ensure social distancing, previous season ticket sales are about 70 percent sold, but you still have a chance to purchase, so contact them right away. There won’t be an all-star, postseason is pending, but the Bacon and Savannah Bananas will conclude the season with a 9-game series called the Breakfast Bowl, wrapping up the season on September 5th.

