An exciting inaugural season for the Macon Bacon came to an end on Sunday evening as the Bacon dropped their final contest against Savannah 15-4.

It was a one game series between the Bananas where the winner would advance in the Coastal Plain Playoffs.

The Bacon got on the board first, but Savannah answered in the bottom half of the frame to take the lead and then blew the doors open in the fourth taking an 8-1 lead. The Bacon finished their inaugural season 22-26.

