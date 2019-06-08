The Macon Bacon made history Sunday night when they took down their rivals the Savannah Bananas 7-3 in the South Division Championship game.

They won the South Division Championship for the firs time and also secured a home playoff game for the first time in the program's young two years. The Bacon will host Forest City in the Regional Round with the first pitch at 7:00 pm.

The Bacon played Forest City twice in the regular season, and won both games 8-3, and 13-1 respectively. The third game was cancelled because of rain.

If the Bacon win on Tuesday, they will advance to the Petitt Cup Championship series which starts on Thursday.

The last time a Macon baseball team won a championship was in 1962 when the Macon Bacon won the SALLY league title.