Macon Bacon wins against the Savannah Bananas 14-6

The Bacon on deck looking to take care of the Bananas at the skillet.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — No Braves on the diamond on Thursday.

They get a well deserved day off after winning 14 straight!

The Bacon on deck looking to take care of the Bananas at the skillet.

Marvin James got a chance to open the ball game with "God Bless America" on Divine Nine - Greek Night celebrating Juneteenth with his sorority and fraternity friends in Central Georgia.

Greg Skeeter Brown with the first pitch representing Phi Beta Sigma was nicely done, but the Bacon wouldn't need him tonight.

Now onto the highlights:

Bottom of 2, tie ball game and Bacon go on top.

Bryce Matthews plates Holden Freeze and Javon Fields with a 2 RBI single past the shortstop to take the lead 3-1

Top of 4, Bananas inch closer, with one swing of the bat, Vinny Rauso goes yard over the right field wall and its 3-2 Bacon.

But the sizzle would catch fire.

Web gem from Macon Bacon, Carter Gannaway, with the scoop to first for the put out.

Bacon claim their first win over the potassium bunch.

Your final: 14-6