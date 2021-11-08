Macon Junior Team Tennis set to represent Georgia at sectional tournament

The team will travel to the Rome Tennis Center to face off against North Carolina.

MACON, Ga. — This isn’t the first time that coach Derek Lashley has led a state championship team.

Just months after leading the girls tennis team at First Presbyterian Day School to their own state title, he just added another. This time though, it’s with his under-12 Junior Team Tennis squad, and that team is now set to represent the state of Georgia this weekend at the regional tournament.



“You can see every one of the kids when they go on the court they know they're going to win,” Lashley said, “And if they're not going to win they're going to have fun.”

To learn how this special group got to where they are now, it was a lucky rain delay that came at the perfect moment, postponing the remainder of the state championship tournament to the following day. This allowed Coach Lashley and his son, Ethan, to collect themselves, return to the court the next day, and get the job done.

“I just said, ‘Buddy, I just need three games from you, that's all I need from you,’” Lashley said, “And he says, ‘I got it, dad,’ And to see him, when he got his third game with his mixed doubles partner, he looked at me on the court, 'cause he knew we just won state.”

What might be most unique about this year’s team is that it’s almost entirely built on community – and this group just happens to be very talented, too.

“It's also turned into relationships with buddies that we've gone to tournaments and played against, that we've all become friends. We didn't know each other until we played tournaments,” Lashley said, “And what it's turned into is a state championship team.”



As the team travels to the sectional tournament this weekend at the Rome Tennis Center, it’s these relationships that might give “Team Georgia” an important advantage.

“We all know each other, and I think that's good because maybe some of the other teams don't know each other as well,” doubles player Jude Fox said. “It's good teamwork for both doubles and singles, just everyone coaching and comfortable talking to each other.”



Still, this weekend in Rome, everybody's going to be getting the best from “Team Georgia,” but regardless of the outcome, nothing can take away from just how special this year has been



“I can think of something each kid has done in the three matches to get us to the championship,” Lashley said. “Everybody has done something extraordinary. They all have done it in a spectacular way and that's what's made it so fun.”



But when Friday’s matchup with North Carolina finally arrives, it’s all business for Coach Lashley and his crew

“I want them to enjoy the memories of it, so let's have fun, but let's win the thing,” Lashley said.

Below is a complete roster of players participating this weekend in Rome.