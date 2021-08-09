Macon Mayhem coach Kevin Kerr steps down due to 'personal and family reasons'

Kerr was in the middle of his second stint with the Macon Mayhem organization.

MACON, Ga. — Macon's premier hockey team is now looking for a new coach.

According to a news release from the Macon Mayhem, the organization announced on Monday that Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Kevin Kerr has resigned due to personal and family reasons.

Kerr was in the middle of his second stint with the Macon Mayhem organization. Coach Kerr served as the team’s first head coach from 2015 to 2018 when he amassed a 94-56-18 record including a William B. Coffey Trophy and a President’s Cup in 2017.

Kerr rejoined the organization last summer to lead the team during the abbreviated 2020-2021 season which ended with a 32-6-4 record en route to another William B. Coffey Trophy along with SPHL Coach of the Year honors.

In the release, President Blair Floyd said, “While we are sad to see Kevin [Kerr] leave the Mayhem, we certainly understand and wish him nothing but the best in this next chapter of life,” said Floyd. “Kevin has been a corner stone of the Macon Mayhem from the team’s inception in 2014, and we thank him for his service and dedication to the team. We also want to thank him for his leadership during such an unprecedented year and for all the fond memories that he was pivotal in creating.”

The release says the team is already searching for a new head coach.