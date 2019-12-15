MACON, Ga. — The Macon Mayhem improved to 5-11-2 after defeating Quad City on Saturday, 1-0.

The Mayhem rode a strong showing from goalkeeper Kevin Entmaa, who had 26 saves on the night and collected his first career shutout with the Mayhem. Entmaa stopped nine shots in the first period alone and faced a lot of pressure after the Mayhem were short a man three times in the first period.

Macon found the net third period with a score from Shawn Lynch. The score cued a rain of stuffed animals as Saturday was the Macon's Teddy Bear Toss. All stuffed animals collected went to local children's hospitals in Middle Georgia.