Macon Mayhem partner with UGA hockey club

The Southern Soul Showdown will bring SEC hockey to Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — A partnership between the Macon Mayhem and the University of Georgia will bring SEC hockey to the Macon Centreplex.

The Southern Soul Showdown will bring the Georgia Ice Dawgs Hockey Club to two doubleheaders. Starting Friday and running for two weekends, there will be a doubleheader where the Macon Mayhem play one of their Southern Professional Hockey League opponents and the Ice Dawgs follow up with an SEC opponent. A single ticket gains entry to both games on doubleheader nights.

Friday, April 9, 2021

6:00PM – Macon Mayhem vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers

9:00PM – UGA Ice Dawgs vs. UT Ice Vols

Saturday, April 10, 2021

7:30PM – UGA Ice Dawgs vs. UT Ice Vols

Friday, April 16, 2021

6:00PM – Macon Mayhem vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers

9:00PM – UGA Ice Dawgs vs. Auburn Hockey

Saturday, April 17, 2021

3:00PM – UGA vs. Auburn Hockey

6:30PM – Macon Mayhem vs. Huntsville Havoc

For tickets, visit the box office at 200 Coliseum Dr, Macon, GA 31217 on Tuesday or Thursday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. or visit ticketmaster.com

