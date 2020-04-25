MACON, Ga. — Macon native Quintez Cephus has found a NFL home.

Cephus was drafted 166th overall to the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Cephus played his high school football at Stratford Academy before signing a football scholarship to play for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Cephus faced some injury concerns after hurting his right leg at the end of his sophomore year, but finished with 30 receptions, 501 yards and six touchdowns.

As the number one receiver his senior year, Cephus led the badgers with 59 receptions, 901 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention both his sophomore and senior seasons.

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during an NCAA college football game against BYU, in Provo, Utah.. He leads the Badgers in receiving yards and touchdown catches.(AP Photo/Kim Raff)

